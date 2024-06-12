For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The child stars from Outnumbered have reunited for a new special – and it will make fans of the sitcom feel rather old.

It was recently revealed that the BBC show will return for a Christmas special, but before that, Tyger Drew-Honey, Ramona Marquez and Daniel Roche, who played the Brockman siblings, have teamed up for a new series offering a behind-the-scenes look at production.

The three-part show, titled Rewind, will see Drew-Honey, 28, Marquez, 23 and Roche, 24, who played Jake, Karen and Ben, look back at old episodes of the sitcom and reveal little-known details, including how the crew got the kids to laugh on cue.

Outnumbered ran for six series from 2007 until 2014, led by actors Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner, with the family reuniting for a one-off Christmas special in 2016.

Creator Andy Hamilton also hinted that same year that the show would likely return for intermittent specials moving forward.

“Our plan is to pop in every couple of years and see how the family is getting on,” he told The Telegraph.

“You learn not to think too far ahead, but who knows? Many years down the line there’ll be an episode where Karen becomes a grandmother.”

‘Outnumbered’ child stars with Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis ( Hat Trick / BBC One )

It was revealed earlier this year that the series, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer, will return on Christmas Day 2024.

The special will follow the Brockman family as Pete and Sue struggle to adjust to their newly downsized home and navigate parenting their children who are now fully grown adults.

“In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas,” the BBC said in a statement.

“But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way.”

What 'Outnumbered’ child stars Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey look like now ( Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief )

Dennis said he couldn’t wait to reprise his role of Pete and act alongside the rest of the cast again in the forthcoming episode.

“Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever,” he said.

Meanwhile, Skinner added: “I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family.

“Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all.”

Meanwhile, Rewind will launch on Comic Relief’s YouTube channel on 16 June at 4pm.