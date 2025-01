BBC apologises to staff over handling of Russell Brand complaints

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has apologised to staff as part of a review into the conduct of Russell Brand during his time with the broadcaster.

The internal review was ordered after a joint investigation by TheTimes, Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed in September 2023 that four women had accused him of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

The actor and comedian, 49, denies the accusations, and previously said all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”. He told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a YouTube interview that the claims were “very, very hurtful”.

Published on Thursday, the BBC investigation found a number of people “felt unable to raise” concerns about the presenter and believed “Russell Brand would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent”.

Brand, 48, worked for the BBC between 2006 to 2008, when he hosted a show on Radio 2 alongside Jonathan Ross until both presenters were suspended over the Andrew Sachs voicemail row. The comedian subsequently resigned, while Ross later returned to presenting BBC TV and radio shows.

open image in gallery Russell Brand (Russell Brand/PA) ( PA Media )

The BBC’s complaints director Peter Johnston said on Thursday that he had investigated eight complaints about Brand. Just two were raised while the comedian worked at the BBC, with only one of those lodged formally.

Mr Johnston said he and his team approached 72 people and interviewed 39 as part of their review, and “have spoken directly to all of those who raised concerns” about Brand’s behaviour.

He said: “I am grateful to those who have come forward to talk to me and my team and I have apologised on behalf of the BBC to those most directly affected by what I have documented here.

“The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated, but I have found that a number of individuals had concerns about Russell Brand’s behaviour which they felt unable to raise then.

“Many interviewees believed, rightly or wrongly, that Russell Brand would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent (and I note here my finding above that the one complaint that was made in 2007 was not dealt with effectively when it was made).

“The processes for raising any concerns were also not as developed as they are now.

“In the intervening years the BBC has introduced other mechanisms and routes for staff to raise concerns.”

In response to the report, the BBC said: “The review considered eight complaints of misconduct about Russell Brand, only two of which were made while he was engaged by the BBC, one formally and one informally.

“It is of great concern that some of these individuals felt unable to raise concerns about Russell Brand’s behaviour at the time, and the BBC has apologised to them as part of this review.”

