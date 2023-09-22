Russell Brand laughed on his BBC Radio 2 show about "showing his willy to a lady" minutes after a woman claims he exposed himself to her.

In audio from 2008, the comedian's co-presenter Matt Morgan says "It's been 25 minutes since he showed his willy to a lady" before Brand laughs.

The woman claims when she was working in the same building as the BBC in Los Angeles, she went to the bathroom and Brand approached her from behind, telling her "I'm going to f*** you" before exposing his penis.

Morgan told the BBC: "I was not aware until now of the nature of this encounter.

"I have expressed my regret now looking back at the impact of the show, and this is a further example."

The Independent has contacted Brand for comment.

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email news@independent.co.uk