Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Tim Davie has apologised over alleged mistreatment of contestants on Strictly Come Dancing as the corporation announced its annual report.

The BBC is facing its biggest controversy in 20 years as a slew of allegations about bullying and violence have surfaced against two of the show’s top dancers.

Graziano Di Prima quit the show earlier this month after a video of him kicking his former dance partner Zara McDermott was shown to BBC executives.

Responding to criticism of the show in recent days, the BBC director general said: “I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.”

Mr Davie also apologised to those affected at a news briefing following the release of the annual report, which reveals, among other things, the salaries of its highest-paid stars. The figures were overshadowed by a series of allegations by past Strictly contestants over the robustness of its safeguarding procedures.

The corporation also announced it will make a net reduction of 500 full-time roles over the next two years.

open image in gallery Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( PA Media )

Before taking questions from reporters, Mr Davie said he wanted to speak out about the scandal that has hit the “wonderful show that brings a lot of joy to a lot of people”. The broadcaster announced last week that it would introduce measures to “strengthen welfare and support” following the emergence of misconduct allegations.

The BBC boss said hundreds of people have been involved in the programme for two decades and many of them have had “a wonderful experience.”

But, he added: “At the same time, if someone feels there was something wrong or they wanted to talk about their experience, then, of course, we want them to raise that with us and be in no doubt, we will take it seriously, listen and deal with it as appropriate.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“While I’m not going to talk about individuals, you can see evidence of that in recent weeks. So, I hope that anyone who does want to talk to us feels they can.

open image in gallery Tim Davie apologised over recent claims surrounding the show ( AFP/Getty )

“Of course, alongside the fun and entertainment, there will be a degree of competitiveness, hard work, and a will to do well, that’s part of what makes this show. But there are limits and the line should never be crossed.”

On Monday, former contestant Will Bayley said he suffered serious injury while performing a jump in rehearsals for the programme, and has claimed there was “no duty of care”.

The Paralympian has said producers were told the jump from a table during a routine was too dangerous but he was encouraged to do it anyway, and after he was injured, show bosses made him feel as though it was his fault.

His torn knee ligaments forced him to pull out of the series in 2019.

The table tennis player is the latest star to speak about his experiences on the show after concerns were raised about the treatment of contestants Amanda Abbington and Zara McDermott.

Abbington has described professional Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour as “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean”. He denies the claims.

Graziano Di Prima has left the show after allegations about his treatment of Love Island star McDermott.

On 16 July, the BBC said it would introduce measures to “strengthen welfare and support” on the show, including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.