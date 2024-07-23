BBC top earners list in full: Highest paid stars revealed for 2023/24

Support truly

The full list of BBC on-air salaries above £178,000 for 2023/24 have been revealed, as published in the corporation’s annual report.

Huw Edwards was the third highest-paid employee on the 2023/24 list, up from fourth last year, which was once again topped by Match Of The Day anchor Gary Lineker, whose salary remained unchanged at between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999.

This is the seventh consecutive year Lineker has topped the list and he continues to be the only star paid more than £1 million.

The salaries of many of the BBC’s most famous faces are not disclosed on the list because the corporation does not have to reveal the salaries of people who are paid through production companies, including the BBC’s commercial arm BBC Studios.

The list is ranked by salary band, starting with the highest.

The equivalent salary band for 2022/23 is shown in brackets, with a description of the year-on-year change.

The list does not include people who are paid through independent production companies or the BBC’s commercial arm BBC Studios.

1. Gary Lineker £1,350,000-£1,354,999 (no change)

2. Zoe Ball £950,000-£954,999 (down from £980,000-£984,999)

3. Huw Edwards £475,000-£479,999 (up from £435,000-£439,999)

4. Greg James £415,000-£419,999 (up from £395,000-£399,999)

5. Fiona Bruce £405,000-£409,999 (up from £395,000-£399,999)

=5. Stephen Nolan £405,000-£409,999 (up from £400,000-£404,999)

7. Lauren Laverne £395,000-£399,999 (up from £390,000-£394,999)

8. Alan Shearer £380,000-£384,999 (down from £445,000-£449,999)

9. Naga Munchetty £345,000-£349,999 (up from £335,000-£339,999)

= 9. Nick Robinson £345,000-£349,999 (up from £275,000-£279,999)

11. Mishal Husain £340,000-£344,999 (up from £315,000-£319,999)

12. Laura Kuenssberg £325,000-£329,999 (up from £305,000-£309,999)

=12. Sophie Raworth £325,000-£329,999 (down from £365,000-£369,999)

14. Vernon Kay £320,000-£324,999 (not listed in 2022/23)

=14. Justin Webb £320,000-£324,999 (up from £280,000-£284,999)

16. Sara Cox £315,000-£319,999 (up from £285,000-£289,999)

=16. Scott Mills £315,000-£319,999 (up from £300,000-£304,999)

18. Clive Myrie £310,000-£314,999 (up from £285,000-£289,999)

=18. Amol Rajan £310,000-£314,999 (down from £335,000-£339,999)

20. Nicky Campbell £295,000-£299,999 (no change)

=20. Victoria Derbyshire £295,000-£299,999 (no change)

22. Ros Atkins £290,000-£294,999 (up from £260,000-£264,999)

=22. Evan Davis £290,000-£294,999 (up from £280,000-£284,999)

24. Jeremy Vine £285,000-£289,999 (no change)

25. Reeta Chakrabarti £270,000-£274,999 (up from £215,000-£219,999)

=25. Tina Daheley £270,000-£274,999 (up from £240,000-£244,999)

27. Mark Chapman £260,000-£264,999 (down from £325,000-£329,999)

=27. Faisal Islam £260,000-£264,999 (up from £230,000-£234,999)

=27. Chris Mason £260,000-£264,999 (up from £225,000-£229,999)

30. Kirsty Wark £250,000-£254,999 (down from £280,000-£284,999)

31. Jason Mohammad £245,000-£249,999 (down from £255,000-£259,999)

=31. Sarah Montague £245,000-£249,999 (no change)

=31. Jo Whiley £245,000-£249,999 (up from £230,000-£234,999)

34. Jeremy Bowen £240,000-£244,999 (up from £230,000-£234,999)

=34. Simon Jack £240,000-£244,999 (up from £210,000-£214,999)

36. Trevor Nelson £235,000-£239,999 (down from £240,000-£244,999)

37. Katya Adler £230,000-£234,999 (up from £225,000-£229,999)

38. Jon Kay £225,000-£229,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)

=38. Fergal Keane £225,000-£229,999 (up from £215,000-£219,999)

=38. Martha Kearney £225,000-£229,999 (down from £260,000-£264,999)

=38. Sarah Smith £225,000-£229,999 (up from £220,000-£224,999)

=38. Ben Thompson £225,000-£229,999 (not listed in 2022/23)

43. Rachel Burden £220,000-£224,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)

=43. Alex Scott £220,000-£224,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)

45. Rick Edwards £215,000-£219,999 (up from £178,000-£184,999)

46. Lyse Doucet £205,000-£209,999 (no change)

=46. Mark Easton £205,000-£209,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)

=46. Steve Wright £205,000-£209,999 (down from £360,000-£364,999)

49. Gary Davies £200,000-£204,999 (not listed in 2022/23)

=49. Owain Wyn Evans £200,000-£204,999 (not listed in 2022/23)

=49. Stephen Sackur £200,000-£204,999 (up from £190,000-£194,999)

=49. Louis Theroux £200,000-£204,999 (no change)

53. Matthew Amroliwala £195,000-£199,999 (up from £178,000-£184,999)

=53. Jonny Dymond £195,000-£199,999 (no change)

=53. Christian Fraser £195,000-£199,999 (not listed in 2022/23)

=53. Orla Guerin £195,000-£199,999 (up from £178,000-£184,999)

=53. John McEnroe £195,000-£199,999 (down from £205,000-£209,999)

=53. Sally Nugent £195,000-£199,999 (up from £178,000-£184,999)

59. Jonathan Agnew £190,000-£194,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)

=59. Lucy Hockings £190,000-£194,999 (not listed in 2022/23)

=59. John Simpson £190,000-£194,999 (up from £178,000-£184,999)

=59. Charlie Stayt £190,000-£194,999 (no change)

=59. Chris Sutton £190,000-£194,999 (not listed in 2022/23)

64. Ben Brown £185,000-£189,999 (not listed in 2022/23)

=64. Craig Charles £185,000-£189,999 (up from £178,000-£184,999)

=64. Maryam Moshiri £185,000-£189,999 (not listed in 2022/23)

67. Jane Hill £178,000-£184,999 (not listed in 2022/23)