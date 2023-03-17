Bella Ramsey explains why the first time she was recognised in public was ‘awkward’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bella Ramsey has admitted that she is still getting used to being recognised, with some public encounters being less than ideal.

The actor, who previously played Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, stars in the HBO hit series The Last of Us.

The dystopian thriller series concluded its first season on Sunday (12 March) and has been met with universal acclaim since its debut in January.

As a result, Ramsey’s profile is bigger than ever.

During an appearance on the forthcoming episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, host Ross asked the actor whether she gets recognised by fans in public.

She replied: “Yes I do. It’s more consistent, it’s more like every time I go out now. Some people have panic attacks! It’s very overwhelming, I’d find it overwhelming seeing someone I knew on the street.

Ramsey went on to explain that while people were “sweet most of the time”, some encounters she’s had with supporters have come at inopportune moments.

“I’ve not really had any bad experiences yet,” she continued, “but sometimes it’s awkward times when I’m eating my soup and I spill it all down me or when I’m waiting in line for the toilet at St Pancras station – that was the first time I got recognised.”

Bella Ramsey (PA)

Elsewhere on the interview programme, Ramsey discussed her friendship with co-star Pedro Pascal. Describing their friendship as “very real”, she added: “Imagine if it was all fake? I love him. I miss him. He’s in Los Angeles living his best life.”

Earlier this week, The Last of Us showrunner Neil Druckmann spoke out on whether Ramsey would be returning for the show’s second season.

Meanwhile, fans of the programme have pointed out an “Easter egg” in the season one finale that hints at what the next stage of the story will entail.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 18 March at 9.55pm.