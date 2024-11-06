Bethenny Frankel slams Kamala Harris for ‘hobnobbing with celebrities’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bethenny Frankel has criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for spending too much time “hobnobbing with celebrities” during her failed presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, said she felt the tactic was not successful with the American public.

In a video posted on her Instagram the day after the election (November 6), Frankel said: “This was the most divisive election that I can recall in my lifetime, the stakes felt so high on both sides, people couldn’t have an opinion.”

She continued: “It’s been like that for a while, but it felt more crystallized here. You couldn’t have an opinion, regardless of who you were voting for. You couldn’t say either candidate didn’t do something you didn’t like… something that wasn’t a good business practice.

“Or something that was in poor taste, you just couldn’t do it,” the Skinnygirl founder said.

Bethenny Frankel says celebrity endorsements for political office aren’t a ‘working model’ after 2024 election results ( Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour )

“I genuinely did not think that aligning with celebrities is and was a good idea. I don’t think the American public by and large care about who is hobnobbing with celebrities, it’s the forbidden fruit, it’s tempting, it’s right there, it’s the shiny object.”

The reality star, who also appeared on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, continued: “I don’t think its a working model, I’m allowed to have that opinion.

“I thought there were mistakes on both sides but when I expressed an opinion, regardless of who I was voting for, I was attacked on both sides and attacking each other and fighting in the comments.

“We live in a democracy and the people have spoken, the decision has been made,” she concluded. “The country has to come together.”

Throughout the 2024 election campaign, Harris received broad support from celebrities, including Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Aniston, and Beyoncé. While Trump had fewer celebrity endorsements, he did receive the backing of billionaire Elon Musk and the influential podcast host Joe Rogan.

In the wake of Trump’s victory yesterday, many celebrities have taken to social media to respond to his reelection.

Days after calling out Musk for his Trump support, horror author Stephen King shared his views in what he deemed his last post on X/Twitter. “There’s a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT’S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy.”

Ariana Grande, who’s set to star in the film adaptation of Wicked later this month, also wrote: “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today.”