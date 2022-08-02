Better Call Saul explains what happened to fan favourite character after Breaking Bad
*Major ‘Better Call Saul’ spoilers below*
Better Call Saul has finally confirmed what happened to a fan favourite character from Breaking Bad.
The prequel series is in its final run of episodes on Netflix, with just two to more to go.
Monday (1 August) night’s episode, titled “Breaking Bad”, let fans know the fate of Huell Babineaux (Lavell Crawford), Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) bodyguard and fixer.
While Huell was last seen hiding in a safehouse in Breaking Bad, the character has appeared a number of times in Better Call Saul. However, it was never known what happened to him, leading some fans to joke that Huell was still there.
However, in one scene set post-Breaking Bad from the most recent episode, Saul hears news of life back in Albuquerque from his ex-assistant.
After asking about Huell’s location, he was told: “I guess back home in New Orleans. DEA held him under false pretences or something. Last I heard, he walked.”
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the Huell Easter egg, episode director Thomas Schnauz said: “It was weird. I feel like I wanted somebody from the universe to get away and kind of be happy.
“They had set Huell up with the fake photograph and they lied to him about the circumstances, so he felt like the easiest one to be able to walk away from all this.”
Better Call Saul airs Tuesdays on Netflix.
