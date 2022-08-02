Big Brother announces return during Love Island advert break

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The original reality television show, Big Brother, is set to return to UK screens next year.

News of the reboot was revealed in an advert break during the final episode of Love Island tonight (1 August) on ITV2.

Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will now be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018.

The show sees a host of strangers living together under one roof and undertaking tasks. Contestants are voted out until the viewers at home choose their winner.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV said of the new season: “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience.”

He continued: “We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

Read our oral history of Big Brother here, which sees The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy talk to past housemates, winners and Davina McCall about the history of the series, from humble beginnings to its status as the UK’s biggest TV show.