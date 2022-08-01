Love Island final – live: Davide and Ekin-Su favourites to win as 2022 series draws to a close
Four couples are left in the villa to compete for the £50,000 prize
After eight weeks, plenty of grafting, lots of snogging – and even a little bit of crawling – the Love Island finale is now upon us.
Sunday night’s episode (31 July) saw Paige and Adam dumped from the villa ahead of the final after being voted least compatible by their fellow islanders and the public.
That means the last four couples who have survived a scorching couple of months in the Majorcan villa, and still have a chance to bag the £50,000 prize, are: Andrew and Tasha, Dami and Indiyah, Davide and Ekin-Su and Luca and Gemma.
As is Love Island tradition, each couple will read their loving declarations to each other before the winning duo is crowned.
The winners will be taking the throne from last year’s champions, Millie and Liam.
Davide and Ekin-Su are the bookies’ favourites to win this series. The pair’s best moments over the past couple of months have included Davide’s unconventional approach to the baby challenge, their brief separation when Ekin-Su crawled along the terrace for a covert kiss with Jay, and Davide choosing Ekin-Su’s banana pancakes as his favourite (take that Nathalia!).
Follow along with our live blog below for the latest updates on the finale...
Is “I licked her tit or whatever?” the quote of the series? Yes. Yes it is
The vote closes in eight minutes! Get those votes in...
How to vote for your favourite Love Island contestants
love island vote 2022
This:
OK I’m a wreck
Tasha quoted her dad in her declaration to Andrew. Here’s some Tasha’s dad content...
These speeches have been absolutely packed with similes and metaphors
Dami’s hands are shaking and it’s too much
Luca was very emotional there!
Wheyyy!! Banter’s already had its first mention in a Love Island declaration. Thanks Gemma
Correct:
