Love Island 2022: Davide and Ekin-Su crowned winners of series
Final episode saw Davide and Ekin-Su face off against Luca and Gemma, Dami and Indiyah, and Andrew and Tasha for the £50,000 prize
Davide and Ekin-Su have been voted the winners of Love Island 2022.
A dramatic final episode of the series saw Andrew and Tasha place fourth, and Dami and Indiyah place third.
That left Davide and Ekin-Su and Luca and Gemma to compete for the £50,000 prize money.
The pair are the eighth couple to win Love Island, following on from memorable previous winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, and Finn Tapp and Paige Turley.
Going into the episode, Davide and Ekin-Su were the bookies’ favourites to take home the £50,000.
The pair’s best moments over the past couple of months have included Davide’s unconventional approach to the baby challenge, their brief separation when Ekin-Su crawled along the terrace for a covert kiss with Jay, and Davide choosing Ekin-Su’s banana pancakes as his favourite (take that Nathalia!).
