Love Island 2022: Davide and Ekin-Su crowned winners of series

Final episode saw Davide and Ekin-Su face off against Luca and Gemma, Dami and Indiyah, and Andrew and Tasha for the £50,000 prize

Ellie Harrison
Monday 01 August 2022 22:33
Comments
Davide and Ekin-Su announced as Love Island winners 2022

Davide and Ekin-Su have been voted the winners of Love Island 2022.

A dramatic final episode of the series saw Andrew and Tasha place fourth, and Dami and Indiyah place third.

That left Davide and Ekin-Su and Luca and Gemma to compete for the £50,000 prize money.

The pair are the eighth couple to win Love Island, following on from memorable previous winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, and Finn Tapp and Paige Turley.

Going into the episode, Davide and Ekin-Su were the bookies’ favourites to take home the £50,000.

Recommended

The pair’s best moments over the past couple of months have included Davide’s unconventional approach to the baby challenge, their brief separation when Ekin-Su crawled along the terrace for a covert kiss with Jay, and Davide choosing Ekin-Su’s banana pancakes as his favourite (take that Nathalia!).

Relive all the antics of the Love Island finale in our live blog, which can be found here.

Ekin-Su and Davide on ‘Love Island’

(ITV)

Take a look back at the series highlights here.

We also have a ranking of every Love Island series here and a round-up of all the previous winners here.

During one of the ad breaks in the final, it was announced that Big Brother is coming back in 2023. Read more here.

