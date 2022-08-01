A look back over Love Island 2022’s best moments

As this year’s antics at the villa come to a close, we take a look back over the best moments from Love Island 2022.

Some highlights from the summer include Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su’s impressions of each other, Adam Collard’s surprise return to the villa, and Indiyah’s rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” on the recorder.

After eight weeks of “cracking on”, “pieing off”, “grafting”, and discussions of where one’s “head is at”, the show will crown its winning couple on 1 August.

