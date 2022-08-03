Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email

Marcus Bentley, the familiar voiceover for all seasons of Big Brother, has shared his thoughts on the programme coming back to screens.

The iconic reality show, which aired its last season on Channel 5 in 2018, will be rebooted in 2023.

This time, the programme will be carried on ITV2, as they revealed the news during an ad break during the Love Island final on Monday (1 August).

Bentley, who has provided the commentary for the series and its celebrity edition since its launch in 2000, has claimed that he’s not completely guaranteed to be reprising his role just yet.

“I'm not confirmed. It's very early days. I think it sounds like I am,” he told RadioTimes.com.

“I'm getting calls from [producers] and they're going to keep me updated. But they haven't chosen anything.”

Since this new iteration of the show is in early stages, things are subject to change – but Bentley has expressed excitement for Big Brother’s return all the same.

Big Brother on ITV2 (ITV2)

“Nothing's been decided and I think it sounds like ITV just wanted to put this out at the end of Love Island but I'm just absolutely delighted,” he said.

Though his involvement is yet to be confirmed, Bentley went on to say that he was “quietly confident” he’d be back in the commentary role.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the voiceover artist suggested that the show won’t be on screens for a while.

“I haven't actually been told but there are already strong indications that it's going to be next autumn or something, end of Love Island,” he added.

Love Island is due to air two seasons in 2023. Season eight, which concluded with Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Saclimente as the winners, was the most viewed season since the 2019 run.