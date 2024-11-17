Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Big Brother host AJ Odudu has been praised for”finally” holding a Big Brother contestant accountable for an offensive comment.

On Friday (15 November), series two of ITV’s reality show reboot aired its live final, with Ali Bromley being announced as the next winner after Jordan Sangha in 2023.

Finishing in second place was Marcello Dentamaro, who regularly clashed with Ali throughout his time in the house due to sexist comments that he passed off as a joke

In the early stages of the series, Marcello upset his friend Sarah Griffiths after he noted she was a vegan and said that her “pH levels were probably off”.

Marcello grew frustrated with Sarah after she took offence, claiming it was meant in a light-hearted manner, but the pair ultimately made up.

However, after leaving the house to a mix of boos and cheers, the runner-up was dressed down by hosts Odudu and Will Best, with the former saying: “You have had a mixed reaction from viewers over some of the comments. For example, you told Sarah that her pH levels were off. Can you see why some viewers had a problem with that?”

Marcello replied: “Yeah but, at the end of the day, I’ve had a few bad experiences to be honest, so I didn’t mean it personally.” When Best replied: “What do you mean by that?”, Odudu interjected: “Let’s not let you elaborate because I’m just gonna tell you, as a woman, that that is an offensive thing to say.”

Marcello told Odudu: “I didn’t know that. It was a boy banter thing I probably should have kept to the friendship group, but it wasn’t personal and Sarah knows how much I love her and she knows I was joking.”

Odudu said in response: “Of course. It may be boys banter but it’s not OK and those were some of the comments that could rub people up the wrong way.”

Throughout the series, viewers grew frustrated with Odudu and Best’s failure to criticise Marcello on aftershow Late & Live, but have now commended Odudu for holding him accountable in his eviction interview.

“Didn’t have AJ holding Marcello accountable for his comment to Sarah on my bingo card,” one viewer wrote, with another stating: “Finally AJ clocking Marcello for making offensive comments!!! This man is shrivelling.”

An additional viewer commended Odudu for “calling out” Marcello for “how he speaks to women”.