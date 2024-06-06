Nicole Kidman shares promising update on Big Little Lies season 3

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nicole Kidman has given fans an update on the forthcoming third season of Big Little Lies.

The actor, 56, starred in and served as an executive producer on the hit HBO adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s thriller, appearing alongside fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley.

The series debuted in 2017 and followed the lives of a group of wealthy parents in Monterey, California, whose seemingly perfect existence is thrown into disarray when someone at the heart of their community is murdered.

Speaking alongside Witherpoon for a video interview with Vanity Fair, Kidman admitted she had already given away “too much” about the hugely anticipated third season of the Emmy-winning HBO series.

“I got excited,” she said. “We need to shut up. There’s a whole thing about how you should never talk about something until you’ve done it because if you talk about doing it then it’s the dopamine hit of doing it and you feel like you’ve done it. It’s a scientific study.”

Kidman did, however, go on to reveal that the Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty has been working on the sequel. “We’re moving fast and furious. Liane is delivering the book,” she said. “We’re in good shape.”

Big Little Lies, which was adapted for the small screen by David E Kelley, earned a clutch of awards, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Kidman. A second season followed in 2019, saw Meryl Streep join the star-studded cast as Kidman’s on-screen mother-in-law.

The cast of ‘Big Little Lies’ ( Getty )

Kidman previously said of the show: “I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire.

“Then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success.”

She added: “and we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in ‘Big Little Lies’ ( HBO )

Earlier this year, HBO content chairman Casey Bloys told Variety the timeline for Big Little Lies season three is dependent on the scripts and the cast’s prior commitments.

“Where you have all these stars, you’ve got to get their schedules in line, we have to get it written,” he said.

“So, there’s a lot that needs to be done. It’s very early stages right now. The entire cast is doing shows and movies, and everybody’s very busy.

“But it’s a very special group. They love working together. And when they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen. We’re excited when they’re ready, and we will take those steps when they’re ready.”

News of a forthcoming third season surprised fans, after Kravitz said in 2022 that she did not think they would proceed with another outing following the death of director and executive producer’s Jean-Marc Vallée‘s death.