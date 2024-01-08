Reese Witherspoon shares exciting Big Little Lies revelation at Golden Globes

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reese Witherspoon has shared an exciting update about Big Little Lies on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The actor was attending the ceremony, taking place in Los Angeles, on behalf of Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which has two nominations.

While being interviewed about her role in the show, which she executive produced, when discussion turned to a possible third season of HBO drama Big Little Lies.

The series, starring Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz, seemingly drew to a close in 2019. However, the show will officially be returning for a new batch of episodes.

While speaking to Variety, when the actor was asked to “confirm” whether a third season would happen, she revealed she is currently “hard at work” on the project.

Rumours of a third outing for the show have been swirling for years – and, in November, Kidman appeared to confirm that the series would be returning.

In a video clip shared by the Instagram account DeuxMoi, she said: “I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show.

“And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

The cast of ‘Big Little Lies’ (Getty)

Big Little Lies debuted in 2017 and followed the lives of a group of wealthy parents in Monterey, California, whose seemingly perfect existence is thrown into disarray when someone at the heart of their community is murdered.

The show was adapted for the small screen by David E Kelley, ended up earning a clutch of awards, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Kidman. A second season followed in 2019, with Meryl Streep joining the already star-studded cast as Kidman’s on-screen mother-in-law.