Netflix axes popular series after eighth season

Big Mouth, Netflix’s animated teen comedy, is coming to an end after eight seasons.

The explicit cartoon sitcom, which follows a group of teenagers as they go through puberty, was created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Golberg and features a voice cast led by Kroll, John Mulaney and Jessi Klein.

The show first aired in 2017 and has aired for six seasons so far, with a seventh on its way in 2023 and 2024.

However, Netflix has now announced that the following eighth season will be the show’s last.

Spin-off series Human Resources will also come to an end after its second season.

Commenting on the show’s end, Kroll said: “If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like ‘Yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.’”

Netflix’s director of adult animation Billy Wee said: “Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity.

“We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion.”

Missy (Ayo Edebiri) and Mona (Thandiwe Newton) in ‘Big Mouth' (Courtesy of Netflix)

In the animated comedy, teenagers going through puberty are visited by “hormone monsters”. Kroll voices Maurice, a hormone monster who visits the boys, while Maya Rudolph is Connie, a female hormone monstress.

Other members of the voice cast include Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen and Jordan Peele.

The character of Missy, a young Black girl, was originally voiced by Jenny Slate. However, in 2020, Slate stepped down from the role, stating: “Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.” The Bear star Ayo Edebiri stepped into the voice role in her place.

Speaking to The Independent in a recent interview, Slate said that, while it was sad to leave Big Mouth, she knew it was the right thing to do.

“I assessed the choices I made and I knew that they were wrong,” she said. “I wanted to depart and make space for performers who should be playing the part I was playing.”