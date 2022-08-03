Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bill Bailey was awkwardly interrupted by Jeremy Kyle while reminiscing about Sean Lock during an interview.

Kyle was temporarily appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored as replacement host when he asked Bailey about a 100-mile walk he’s doing along the South West Coast Path in honour of Lock, who died of cancer on 18 August 2021.

Bailey’s walk, which he’s doing alongside Lock’s family and friends, will last for seven days – and, as he explained during the interview, it was a walk he used to do alongside the 8 Out of 10 Cats star.

Appearing on the TalkTV series virtually, Bailey explained that he had already managed to raise £60,00 for Macmillan Cancer Support, and went on to pay a touching tribute to Lock.

“It’s turned into a wonderful… an occasion where we all get together and everyone is remembering him and talking about him and coming up with stories, so I think he’d be really chuffed,” Bailey said, adding: “It’s the kind of thing he would love.”

Bailey continued: “Sean loved walking, he loved the outdoors. Sean and I walked miles and miles together over the years, particularly this section of the coast, which is one of his favourites places for us to walk.”

However, needing to wrap the interview up, Kyle interrupted Bailey while he was midway through speaking, which Bailey didn’t realise for a few seconds longer due to a time delay.

Making matters more awkward was that Kyle’s seemed to suddenly speak about a completely different topic – Bailey’s forthcoming comedy shows.

“Now I know you’ve got upcoming shows at London’s Royal Opera House, as part of the En Route To Normal international tour,” he interjected before bringing things back to Lock.

“Do me a favour, to finish Bill – you’re one of the best, how good was he? What made Sean Lock so good at comedy?”

Bailey branded Lock a ‘real one off”, stating: “He had that unpredictable quality, which so many other comics would turn out to watch.”