Comedian Sean Lock has died, aged 58.

The former 8 Out of 10 Cats star had been suffering from cancer.

Lock, a standup comedian, was a regular panelist on TV shows including Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You? and QI.

He was best known for being the team captain on Channel 4 series 8 Out of 10 Cats, presented by Jimmy Carr, for 10 years from 2005. He was replaced by Rob Beckett in 2016.

Comedian Lee Mack, who was a close friend of Lock’s, shared a statement in tribute to his fellow comic, hailing him as “a true original both in comedy and life”.

He described the news as “heart-breaking”, adding: “I will miss him so much.”

A statement from Lock’s agent, Off The Kerb Productions, said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Sean Lock performing a comedy show at the Royal Albert Hall in 2006 (Getty Images)

Tributes from other comedians, including Bill Bailey and Eddie Izzard, have poured in since news of Lock’s death was announced.

Lock was diagnosed with skin cancer in 1990, and attributed the condition to overexposure to the sun while working as a builder in the early 1980s.

He became aware of the symptoms after spending the night with a woman named Tina, who alerted him to a mark on his back.

“She said there was something weird on my back,” he told the Daily Mail in 2010. “I asked her what it looked like, and she said it was a patch of skin which was black, misshapen, with a crusty texture and about the size of a 10p piece.

Lock continued: “I had no idea how long it had been there. It didn’t hurt or itch, so there was nothing that would have drawn my attention to it.

“Being in the small of my back, it was not something you could easily see while looking in a mirror.”

Sean Lock’s agent confirmed the comedian has died, aged 58 (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

After seeing a GP, he was referred to a dermatologist at Guy’s Hospital, London. The piece of skin was removed and, after a biopsy, he found out he had malignant melanoma, more commonly referred to as skin cancer. He made a full recovery.

Lock’s early TV credits include an appearance on 1993 series Newman and Baddiel, alongside Rob Newman and David Baddiel.

His career as a standup comedian launched later that decade and, in 2000, he was named Best Live Comic at the British Comedy Award.

In 2001, he adapted Émile Zola’s 1887 novel La Terre for the film This Filthy Earth, which he co-wrote alongside director Andrew Kötting.

The following year, he released sitcom 15 Storeys High, which began life as a BBC Radio 4 series in the late 1990s.

Sean Lock was an ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ team captain for 10 years (Brian J Ritchie Photography Ltd/Shutterstock)

The show, which he co-wrote with former Never Mind the Buzzcocks presenter Mark Lamarr, followed residents of a tower block, played by Lock and Benedict Wong.

Following the announcement of Lock’s death, many people have praised the sitcom on Twitter, with comedian Alistair Green writing: “15 storeys high blew my mind when I first saw it. Like a modern day hancock’s half hour. Sean lock and @wongrel one of the funniest double acts ever.”

Lock was given his own Channel 4 show in 2006. It was called TV Heaven, Telly Hell, and invited celebrity guests to select their television likes and dislikes.

In 2006, the comedian co-presented The Big Fat Quiz of the Year alongside James Corden and, one year later, he performed a gig at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.