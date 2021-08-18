Ricky Gervais has recalled the advice given to him by Sean Lock at the start of his comedy career.

The Extras star shared the anecdote in response to news of Lock’s death from cancer at the age of 58, which was announced earlier today (18 August).

“Such sad news,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man.”

After YouTube personality Jaack responded that the news was “f***ing heartbreaking”, Gervais then opened up about the early encounter with Lock.

“First professional comedian I knew. Met him when I booked him for a gig early 90s,” wrote Gervais.

“Told him I wouldn’t mind being a comedian one day & I must have been over exited and trying to make him laugh coz he said ‘can I give you some advice then’ I said “yeah”. He said ‘Tone it down.’”

“If only you’d have taken his advice, you might have made it!” joked one reply.

Many other fans and figures from the world of comedy have also paid tribute to Lock, including Bill Bailey and Lee Mack.

“I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking,” the Not Going Out star said.

“A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”