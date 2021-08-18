Lee Mack has paid tribute to fellow comedian Sean Lock, who has died aged 58.

The stand-up comedian, who was best known for his panel show appearances and time as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, has died of cancer, it was announced today (18 August).

Paying tribute to his friend, Mack, who is also a regular on the panel show circuit, said that he had known about Lock’s illness for “some time”.

“I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking,” the Not Going Out star said.

“A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

Lock was previously diagnosed with skin cancer in 1990, attributing the condition to overexposure to the sun while working as a builder in the early 1980s.

Lee Mack and Sean Lock in 2006 (Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

After seeing a GP, he was referred to a dermatologist at Guy’s Hospital in London. The piece of skin was removed and, after a biopsy, he found out he had malignant melanoma, more commonly referred to as skin cancer. He made a full recovery.

In 2007, the comedian performed a gig at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.