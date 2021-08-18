Jimmy Carr has paid tribute to his long-standing 8 Out of 10 Cats co-star Sean Lock, who has died at 58.

Lock’s death was confirmed in a statement by his agent, who said that the comedian and panel show regular had died from cancer.

Carr worked with Lock on 8 Out of 10 Cats since 2005 until early 2021, with Lock serving as one of the show’s regular team captains while Carr acted as the show’s host.

“Brutal news about Sean Lock today,” Carr tweeted on Wednesday (18 August). “I loved him.”

He continued: “I’m watching clips of him right now – laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.”

Carr joined a massive array of star names to memorialise Lock upon his death.

Others to pay tribute to the comedian included Ricky Gervais, John Bishop, David Baddiel and Jason Manford.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock,” tweeted Bill Bailey. “He was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family.”

Gervais wrote: “Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man.”

He also added that Lock gave him very funny advice as he began his stand-up career in the early Nineties.

Sean Lock and Jimmy Carr in ‘8 Out of 10 Cats' (Steve Meddle/Shutterstock)

Piers Morgan also celebrated Lock’s legacy by reminding his followers that Lock once expressed a wish to have his ashes scattered in Morgan’s eyes.

Lock is survived by his wife Anoushka and their three children.