Piers Morgan shares Sean Lock joke about his ashes after comedian’s death

Piers Morgan has paid tribute to Sean Lock by sharing a self-effacing joke the comedian made about him.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats star has died of cancer aged 58, his agents announced on Wednesday (18 August).

They wrote: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

The stand-up comic was best known for his live performances and regular appearances on panel shows such as QI and Have I Got News For You.

Morgan joined celebrities such as Bill Bailey and Lee Mack in paying tribute to Lock on Twitter.

He shared a quote made by Lock in his 2010 stand-up special Lockipedia, during which the comic joked about his own death.

“‘If I could have my ashes spread anywhere I wanted, I’d have them spread in Piers Morgan’s eyes,’” the former Good Morning Britain host quoted.

“RIP Sean Lock.”

Lock is survived by his wife and three children, with his agents asking for their privacy to be respected at this time.