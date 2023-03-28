Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bill Bailey has shared a touching tribute to Sean Lock.

The comedian posted a throwback photo of the pair out on a country walk 19 months after Lock died of cancer.

Bailey captioned the photo on Twitter: “Some days I still can’t quite believe he’s gone. Today is one of those days.”

He capped the post: “Miss you Sean old pal.”

Bailey participated in a charity walk one year after Lock’s death, raising more than £100,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support alongside Lee Mack and Lock’s family.

Last year, Bailey said that Lock was still cracking jokes in his final days. “Even in his last few days, we were still having a laugh, still joking, still coming up with ideas,” he said.

“We had great conversations. I brought in my guitar and sang him his favourite Johnny Cash songs.”

Bill Bailey shares touching Sean Lock post (Twitter)

The comedian was best known for being a team captain on Channel 4 series 8 Out of 10 Cats, presented by Jimmy Carr, for 10 years from 2005.

He also performed as a stand-up and appeared on Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You? and QI.