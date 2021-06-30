The Cosby Show actor Phylicia Rashad, who played Bill Cosby’s wife on the long-running sitcom, has expressed her support for her former co-star following the news that he will be released from prison as his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

On Twitter, Rashad wrote: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

She attached a recent photograph of Cosby to her Tweet.

