Cosby Show actor Phylicia Rashad backs release: ‘A terrible wrong is being righted’

The actor, who played Cosby’s wife on the long-running sitcom, wrote on Twitter that “a miscarriage of justice is corrected”

Kevin E G Perry
Los Angeles
Wednesday 30 June 2021 19:49
(Independent)

The Cosby Show actor Phylicia Rashad, who played Bill Cosby’s wife on the long-running sitcom, has expressed her support for her former co-star following the news that he will be released from prison as his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

On Twitter, Rashad wrote: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

She attached a recent photograph of Cosby to her Tweet.

