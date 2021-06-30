Cosby Show actor Phylicia Rashad backs release: ‘A terrible wrong is being righted’
The actor, who played Cosby’s wife on the long-running sitcom, wrote on Twitter that “a miscarriage of justice is corrected”
Kevin E G Perry
Wednesday 30 June 2021 19:49 comments
Los Angeles
The Cosby Show actor Phylicia Rashad, who played Bill Cosby’s wife on the long-running sitcom, has expressed her support for her former co-star following the news that he will be released from prison as his sexual assault conviction was overturned.
On Twitter, Rashad wrote: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”
She attached a recent photograph of Cosby to her Tweet.
