Bill Cosby to be released from prison today after sexual assault conviction overturned
Cosby a free man after 2018 conviction is overturned by state’s highest court
John Bowden
Wednesday 30 June 2021 17:53
Bill Cosby is a free man after nearly three years in prison following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacating his 2018 conviction on three charges of aggravated indecent assault.
The comedian and actor has long maintained his innocence in the case, which stems from an accusation that he drugged and had sex with a Temple University employee in 2004.