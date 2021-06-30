(Getty Images)

Bill Cosby is set to be released from prison after nearly three years behind bars after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his 2018 sexual assault conviction on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that an agreement with a previous prosecutor, Bruce Castor - the attorney who represented former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial - prevented Mr Cosby from being charged in the case.

Mr Cosby, now 83, had been convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, at his estate.

The former television star has already served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence at a state prison.

He had been prepared to serve out all 10 years rather than express remorse over the allegations against him over the 2004 encounter with Ms Constand.

It is unclear exactly when he will be released from prison following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision.

Follow live updates below.