Tributes are pouring in for Bill Turnbull after it was announced that the veteran broadcaster had died from prostate cancer on Wednesday (31 August).

The former BBC Breakfast presenter’s family confirmed on Thursday (1 September) that Turnbull had “passed away peacefully at his home” after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

Piers Morgan honoured Turnbull as “one of the best broadcasters in Britain” in a tribute posted on Twitter.

His tweet read: “RIP Bill Turnbull, 66. One of the best broadcasters in Britain, and such a smart, funny, warm & generous-spirited man.

“Fought his illness with typical stoicism, courage and humour. Bill made presenting live TV look so effortless, which was his great talent. Such sad news.”

Turnbull was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, and had taken a leave of absence from his radio show Classic FM to focus on his health in October last year. However, he returned to the show last month.

In their statement, his family described Turnbull as “resolutely positive” and noted that the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck following his diagnosis was something that “hugely buoyed” him.

English TV presenter, comedian and novelist Richard Osman called Turnbull’s death “very sad”, adding he was a “kind, intelligent man, and a wonderful presenter”.

Good Morning Britain anchor Susanna Reid, who has presented alongside Turnbull on BBC Breakfast, wrote: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything.

“But above all,” she continued, “He was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill.

“We will miss you so much.”

GMB’s Ranvir Singh also paid tribute to the “adorable Bill Turnbull” on Twitter, adding: “Thank you for making us smile”.

Scottish comedian, writer and presenter Danny Wallace honoured the “brilliant” Turnbull in a heartfelt tweet.

It read: “Bill Turnbull was my friend. He was hilarious, with a huge brain. He sent me a book just recently which I’ll treasure. I sent him a Beano. I got a dog because one day in his kitchen he told me to get a dog.

“He was a brilliant man. I’ll miss you, pal. I’ll look after the dog,” Wallace continued.

The Apprentice’s Alan Sugar remembered Turnbull as a “great presenter and a nice guy” in his social media tribute.

Ex-BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin recalled the “brilliant journalist” as a “stickler for accuracy” as well as a “fabulously supportive and kind team player”.

“Most of all he was great fun,” she continued, adding, “I love how he made me laugh.”

“Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast,” Dan Walker wrote on Twitter, adding, “He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience.

“It was an honour to sit on his sofa.”

Alex Beresford, Kate Bevan, BBC HardTalk presenter Stephen Sackur, and Jen Bartram were also among the journalists and presenters that paid tribute to Turnbull’s legacy.

Since being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Turnbull used his platform to speak about prostate cancer and encourage men to be aware of the disease. He fronted the Channel 4 documentary Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive in 2019, in which he explored the use of cannabis oil for medicinal purposes.

Prior to his role on Classic FM, Turnbull was the host of BBC Breakfast for 15 years, before exiting the show when it moved to Salford in 2016.

During his time on BBC Breakfast, he presented alongside Reid, Minchin, Sian Williams, Kate Silverton, and Natasha Kaplinsky.