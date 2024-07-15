Support truly

Billie Eilish is set to recite a children’s bedtime story on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer this week.

The multi-Grammy-winning artist will read from Oliver Jeffers’s This Moose Belongs to Me, which follows the story of Wilfred, a young boy who says he owns a large moose named Marcel.

Introducing the reading, Eilish will speak to the young viewers about her love of nature. “We need to look after beautiful, wild creatures like Marcel, but we also need to let them do their own thing,” she says in the broadcast, which will air on CBeebies on Friday 19 July.

The BBC regularly enlists big-name celebrities to participate in its CBeebies Bedtime Story segments, with recent readers including Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddlestone, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Motsi Mabuse, Dave Grohl and Dolly Parton.

“My favourite thing in the world as a child was a bedtime story and I would be upset if I didn’t get one,” Eilish also says. “I had a lot and I loved them all!”

CBeebies Bedtime Story airs every weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Eilish, 22, recently made waves with her appearance on the popular internet comedy interview series Chicken Shop Date, hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The show sees British comedian Dimoldenberg interview prominent musicians and celebrities in different fried chicken shops around London. The interviews are ostensibly framed as a date, and are semi-scripted.

open image in gallery Billie Eilish on ‘CBeebies Bedtime Story' ( BBC / Guy Levy )

Dimoldenberg’s interview with Eilish was hailed by viewers as the “flirtiest” episode of the webseries to date.

“I got you vegan chicken nuggets and chips for your lunch... Because I’m not available on the menu yet,” the host told Eilish.

“More emotional love story than Twilight,” wrote one person in the comments section underneath the video.

“I want someone to look at me the way Billie looks at Amelia,” wrote another.

“This was the most ‘date’ date Amelia’s ever been on, yikes hahahaha. Amazing chemistry,” someone else added.