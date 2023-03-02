Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Billie Shepherd has spoken out against the way in which Phillip Schofield discussed her homeware brand on This Morning.

The Only Way is Essex star discussed the on-air moment with her sister, Sam Friers, on the latest episode of their podcast The Sam & Billie Show.

Shepherd explained that she had been having a stressful week before she learnt that her homeware brand, Chapter B, would be featured on This Morning in a segment giving viewers advice on how to brighten up their homes for spring.

The reality TV star, 33, said that her manager had instructed her to watch the segment and that she was so excited to see Chapter B on TV that she was recording the screen with her phone.

As reported by Metro, Shepherd recalled watching as Schofield reached her collection, which included glasses, a frame, a cushion, and a vase.

Schofield, however, moved on from the household items quickly, fixating instead on a broken vase.

“Phil picks up a glass, and he goes, ‘Didn’t one of these get smashed earlier in rehearsal?’ Right? And then the camera pans away,’ said Shepherd.

Friers added: “Why does he do things like that?”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have shared snaps of them with their pants on their head (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

“[The camera] pans away from my collection, so now my whole 30-second feature is featured on a smashed vase that accidentally got dropped during the rehearsal,” said Shepherd.

“My jaw, my mouth was like, jaw hit the floor,” she recalled, adding that the “next thing you know they move onto the next one”.

Shepherd went on to say that she was not sure if Schofield’s actions were “intentional”, so she felt “bugged out”.

“Intentional or not, I think that was just so unfair,’ Friers replied.

The Independent has contacted a representative of ITV for comment.