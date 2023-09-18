Jump to content

Billy Miller, former The Young and the Restless and General Hospital actor, dies aged 43

Miller’s manager said he was ‘struggling with manic depression’

Megan Sheets
Monday 18 September 2023 13:45
Comments
Billy Miller, 'Y&R' and 'General Hospital' star, dead at 43

Billy Miller, who starred on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, has died aged 43.

Miller died on Friday (15 September) in Austin, Texas, his manager confirmed in a statement to Variety on Sunday (17 September).

Little is known about the circumstances of his death, which came two days before his 44th birthday.

The statement from Miller’s manager said he was “struggling with manic depression when he died”.

Variety noted that Miller suffered from Tarsal coalition, a rare ankle condition, in his childhood.

Miller’s acting career spanned multiple popular soap operas, beginning with his role as Richi Novak on All My Children from 2007 to 2008.

He went on to win three Daytime Emmys in the role of Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless before joining General Hospital, playing twin characters Jason Morgan and Drew Cain from 2014 to 2019.

Actor Billy Miller attends the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards CBS after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2014

(Getty Images)

Miller also held a brief role on Suits and made an appearance in American Sniper.

Outside of the acting world, Miller owned multiple bars and restaurants in the Los Angeles area.

Tributes have poured in for the actor, including from an X/Twitter account for The Young and the Restless.

"The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott. Our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones,” it read.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

