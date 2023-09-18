✕ Close Russell Brand awkward interview moments

The BBC and Channel 4 have pledged to investigate claims made about comedian Russell Brand after he was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotionally abusing four women during the height of his fame.

The alleged assaults occurred between 2006 and 2013, while he was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4, and include an assault on a 16-year-old girl.

Channel 4 has removed all programmes linked to Brand from its website after the allegations surfaced.

Meanwhile, resurfaced interviews reveal that Brand’s ex-wife Katy Perry described his behaviour as “very controlling”, while pop star Dannii Minogue also labelled him a “vile predator” in 2006.

The Metropolitan Police have said they are aware of “media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault” but had not received any reports in relation to this.

The 48-year-old vehemently denied the “very serious criminal allegations” ahead of the Sunday Times article and an expose which was aired by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme.

As the allegations were aired on Saturday, Brand was performing a sold-out gig in London, where he told audience members they would “appreciate” that there were certain things he could not talk about.