Police have launched an investigation into comedian Russell Brand following a number of sexual assault allegations made against him following an explosive documentary.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday that it is launching an investigation after it “received a number of allegations of sexual offences” committed in London as well as elsewhere in the UK.

This follows a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, which highlighted the stories of four women — including one who was 16 years old at the time — who allege Brand either raped or sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013.

Brand has vehemently denied all allegations, insisting that his prior relationships have always been consensual.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives in the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, led by Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy.

Supt Furphy said: “We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.

“We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone who wants to report an offence to the police should contact the Met on 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.