Twenty-five years ago, I walked into the office of a law firm to report my boss, film producer Harvey Weinstein after he attempted to rape a colleague of mine at the Venice Film Festival.

Instead of receiving the support I needed, I was pressured – on the advice of my lawyers – to sign an incredibly restrictive non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that cost me my career and, to my devastation, allowed Weinstein’s behaviour to continue unchecked for years.

It came as no surprise to me when the Dispatches documentary about Russell Brand alleged that he had resorted to threats of legal action against “Alice” – the 16-year-old girl Brand is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with when he was 30.