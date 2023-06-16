Black Mirror fans rocked by ‘disturbing’ Loch Henry twist

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Mirror is back for season six – and it’s disturbing viewers all over again.

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’s Netflix anthology series has returned for five new chapters featuring an all-star cast ranging from Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek to Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett. The last season was released in 2019.

Each season, a new debate rages surrounding which episode is the best – and it seems fans are in agreement that the second instalment might win this round.

Titled “Loch Henry”, the episode is set in a town in Scotland that was abandoned by many of its residents long ago due to the chilling case of serial killer Iain Adair.

The episode sees Davis (Samuel Blenkin) bring his new girlfriend Pia (Myha'la Herrold) to meet his mum Janet (Monica Dolan) in the titular Scottish village.

They’re there to make a documentary for their film studies class and when Pia learns about Iain Adair, she convinces Davis they should make a true-crime doc about the case.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Davis has a personal involvement in the story – his father was shot by Iain shortly before his torture room, filled with victims’ remains, was discovered. He went to hospital for his gunshot wound, where he contracted an infection and died.

One night, though, Pia discovers the truth. Having used one of Davis’ mum’s old videotapes of Bergerac re-runs to shoot some footage, she watches it back – and when the material she captured ends, it cuts out and, instead of Bergerac, it reveals that Janet and her policeman husband were in cahoots with Iain Adair.

The chilling video shows Dolan’s masked character torturing a young couple who went missing decades before.

Monica Dolan in ‘Black Mirror’ episode ‘Loch Henry’ (Netflix)

This twist has been hailed for its effectiveness.

“Haven’t stopped thinking about ‘Loch Henry.’” one viewer wrote, adding: “The episode has the biggest twist of the season and there’s no way to describe it without flailing your arms and screaming “this is so f***ed up!”

Another fan said: “Trying to move on after being traumatised by loch henry,” with an additional viewer stating: “The loch henry episode from black mirror season 6 was so insane no one saw that twist coming.”

Others branded it the most “disturbing” episode of the new season.

However, The Independent believes the entire new season of Black Mirror to be a mixed bag. Find the full rundown of each instalment here.