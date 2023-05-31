Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first trailer for Black Mirror season six has dropped – and the dystopian drama series is back with a bang.

Charlie Brooker’s anthology series, which explores the relationships between humans and technology, returns next month with its first season in four years.

On Wednesday (31 May), the first full trailer for the series dropped ahead of the season arriving on Netflix on 15 June. The show will follow “five ground-breaking new stories”.

It hints at a number of the different storylines in the show, including an episode where a woman, played by Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy, finds out she’s the subject of a show called Joan is Awful on a streaming service suspiciously similar to Netflix.

In the story, Joan finds out she’s being played by Salma Hayek, while Michael Cera and Rob Delaney also feature.

Episode two, titled “Loch Henry”, is set in Scotland and centres on true-crime obsession into a local crime, with Industry’s Myha’la Herrold starring.

Aaron Paul stars in episode three, “Beyond the Sea”, an adventure set in space.

“Mazey Day”, episode four, follows a disgraced celebrity and the paparazzi trying to track her down post-breakdown.

Episode five is called “Demon 79”, but intriguingly is presented by “Red Mirror”. It stars Anjana Vasan and Paapa Essiedu.

Aaron Paul in 'Black Mirror’ (Netflix)

Described as featuring five new “realities”, “nightmares”, “revelations”, “hallucinations”, “rabbit holes” and “mind f***s”, the series will also star Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Monica Dolan, Rory Culkin, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

In a recent interview, showrunner Brooker – who has written Black Mirror for both Netflix and its original home on Channel 4 – said that season six would be a “slight reset” for the sci-fi series.

“There are so many dystopian shows out there that are a bit Black Mirror-y, none of which I will watch because I get crushing professional jealousy and I’ll get annoyed,” he said while discussing HBO’s cancelled drama Westworld.

“I didn’t want to be just hitting the same premises over and over again. Like, ‘What if this app ruined your life?’ Or, ‘Oh look! It turns out you’re in virtual reality.’ So there was a slight reset.”

Black Mirror season six comes to Netflix on 15 June.