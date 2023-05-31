Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Jason Sudeikis has opened up about whether the Ted Lasso season three finale is the end of the series.

While the creative team behind the show, including writer Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), have opened up about wanting the comedy to run for three seasons, there has been no official word on whether the latest episode, released Wednesday (31 May), will be the series finale.

Sudeikis has now said: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.

“The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being season three – it’s flattering,” he told Deadline.

He continued: “Maybe once all episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

However, Sudeikis does not think this could be the end for other characters in the show; he is open to spin-off ideas being explored with his fellow co-creators Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard.

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said.

Jason Sudeikis in ‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV+)

“Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Ted Lasso is available to stream in its entirety on Apple TV+.