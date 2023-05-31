✕ Close Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary pay tribute to This Morning's Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield has been removed from the Prince’s Trust website as an ambassador in the wake of his This Morning scandal.

This development comes after Eamonn Holmes continued to weigh in on the controversy, hitting out at disgraced former host Schofield as well as his former co-star, Holly Willoughby, and broadcaster ITV.

Holmes, who used to present the daytime show himself with wife Ruth Langsford, appeared in a GB News interview on Monday 29 May, during which he made a number of allegations about the supposed “toxic” atmosphere on the current iteration of the programme.

“I don’t think you will ever see Holly Willoughby back on the couch,” he claimed to interviewer Dan Wootton.

The Independent has contacted ITV and Willoughby’s representatives for comment.

The 42-year-old is currently on holiday and scheduled to return to This Morning on Monday 5 June.

Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are hosting in place of her and Schofield, who quit ITV altogether last week after admitting he lied about his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

In a statement issued last week, Willoughby said that learning Schofield had lied to her about the affair had been “hurtful”.

On Monday (29 May), Schofield shared an Instagram post hitting back at the “handful of people with a grudge against me or the show”.