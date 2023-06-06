‘Bling Empire’ cast pays tribute to Anna Shay after her death

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The stars of Netflix’s Bling Empire have paid tribute to their fellow cast member Anna Shay, who died of a stroke at the age of 62.

The news of Shay’s death was announced by her family on Monday (5 June).

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our own brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away,” the family said.

“Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Shay was a Los Angeles socialite who amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father’s company, Pacific Architects and Engineers, after his death.

After hearing the “sad” news, many Bling Empire cast members paid tribute to Shay on social media.

Kelly Mi Li, who featured alongside Shay on the Netflix show, uploaded a string of photographs on Instagram, writing: “RIP @annashay93, you were truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever.”

In her own tribute, DJ Kim Lee added: “I can’t believe I’m writing this right now. Anna, we’re going to miss you. I’m glad we got to cross paths. I cried and laughed with you and shared so much memories with you on screen.

“I loved your realness and humour and one thing u taught all of us is not to take life too serious. Anna Shay we love you Queen!! You will forever be missed.”

Kevin Kreider, who was one of Shay’s closest co-stars on Bling Empire, wrote: “You never know when your last goodbye will be. So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you.”

Christine Chiu, who was constantly pitted against Shay on the show, also paid tribute to her on Instagram by posting a picture of a scenic beach background, writing: “RIP Anna. It never aired, but I will always remember this special moment between us. My condolences to your family.”

In a long tribute, Kane Lim wrote: “You had a nonchalance about you that was mesmerising and captivated audience around the world.

“I was lucky to get to know the real you and not many knew about our friendship off camera. We had a real friendship and though the show made things or even portrayed us a little crazy at times you knew who I really was as a person and had my back in the end.

“I will always remember you for your tenacity for life and resilience and whether the camera is on or off you, you slayyyy. Continue to slay in the heavens. Love Kane.”

Model Jaime Xie added: “You will be so dearly missed. Rest in peace, Anna. Our many memories together will stay forever in my heart.”

Shay was a fixture in Los Angeles high society. She was the only daughter of Edward Shay, the American billionaire founder of the defense and government services contractor, and Ai-San, his half-Japanese, half-Russian wife.