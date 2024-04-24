Blue Bloods stars ‘upset and sad’ long-running series is ending

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blue Bloods stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan have said they are “upset and sad” over the ending of the CBS police drama series.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Wahlberg and Moynahan shared a clip from the 14th and final season, and were asked by the host: “I think everybody’s really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?”

“More upset and sad,” Wahlberg replied.

Moynahan added that it was going to be difficult to let go of working with the crew who have become a “family” on set after working together since 2010.

“I think it’s more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters. We’ve created such a family on set with each other and the crew – most of the crew’s been with us for 14 years, so we’ve been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything.”

“We’ve been through it all with each other,” she said.

The show follows the fictional New York police commissioner and family patriarch Frank Raegan (played by Tom Selleck) and his children who all work within law enforcement. It is often praised for being both a gripping crime series and a captivating family drama.

In March 2023, it was reported that the stars and producers behind the series agreed to take a significant pay cut in order to renew the show for a 14th season.

The ‘Blue Bloods’ cast ( CBS )

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to the show said the renewal for the final season came only after its stars and key producers accepted a pay reduction of 25 per cent.

However, the show will not continue beyond the 14th season, as it was revealed in November that the show would be concluding with a final 18-episode season 14 split into two parts:10 episodes this spring and eight in autumn.

When the news was announced, Selleck said that the show displayed the importance of families.

“For the past 13 years it has been an honour and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” he said.

Tom Selleck in ‘Blue Bloods’ ( CBS )

“Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”