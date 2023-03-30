Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blue Bloods’ stars and producers have reportedly agreed to take a significant pay cut in order to greenlight the renewal of the police drama for a 14th season.

On Wednesday (29 March), CBS’s Tom Selleck-led series, which is currently in the middle of airing its 13th season, announced it would be returning for yet another.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to the show have said the renewal came only after its stars and key producers accepted a pay reduction of 25 per cent.

The Independent has contacted CBS for comment.

Announcing its renewal, CBS Entertainment president Amy Resienbach said: “Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup.

“We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

The 14th season renewal now makes the police procedural the network’s second longest-running show behind NCIS, which has just been renewed for its 21st season.

Since its 2010 debut, Blue Blood has secured its spot as the network’s No 1 Friday night primetime programme.

The series follows the Reagan clan, a multigenerational family of law enforcement officers, starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray.

Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman and Dan Truly serve as executive producers.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on Fridays on CBS at 10pm EST.