Bluey episode remains unavailable on Disney+ despite guideline reevaluation

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Months after Disney said it would “reevaluate” its Standard and Practices guidelines, one episode of the kids’ show Bluey remains unavailable on the streamer.

Back in August, an episode entitled “Family Meeting” was reinstated on the site after viewers wrote in to complain about its absence. Disney+ currently carries all three seasons of the Australian animated programme.

The episode was apparently censored by Disney because it included an open discussion of farting.

Now, according to the website Fatherly, an episode from season two entitled “Dad Baby” appears to still be banned on the streamer.

In the episode, the dad, Bandit, pretends to give birth to Bingo. Fans on Reddit and YouTube have assumed that this “depiction” of birth is the probable reason behind its absence.

The Independent has contacted Disney for comment.

Bluey is available to watch on Disney+ (Bluey)

The episode originally aired on 29 March, 2020, on CBeebies in the UK and Australia and the episode is sometimes available to watch on iPlayer if a rerun has been broadcast.

Disney does have a history of censoring content that it deems “inappropriate”.

Back in June, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch released what he claimed were hilarious “real notes” he received from Disney’s censorship department, for revisions to his 2012 show.

“Please revise ‘poopface’ as it comes across as a replacement for ‘s***face’,” one of the alleged notes read.

In similar news, Pixar, a subsidiary of Disney, recently restored a same-sex kiss in its latest animated film Lightyear, after staff released an open letter criticising Disney’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.