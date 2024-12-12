Bluey viewer sparks debate with question on every adult viewer’s lips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A mother has sparked a debate about kids show Bluey after asking a question on every adult viewer’s lips.

The series originally started life in 2018 as a show aimed at children but, after continually tackling mature themes that, months ago, left parents in tears, it’s become clear that Bluey has morphed into something else entirely.

This recently led to a debate on the Adult Bluey Fans Facebook group, with one mother wondering when exactly you become too old to enjoy the Australian show.

“When does your child outgrow Bluey?” the post read, with the user sharing a story about an interaction she saw while out shopping.

“While shopping today, a young girl, around nine or 10 years old, expressed excitement upon seeing Bluey-themed clothing. Her mother questioned her, ‘Aren’t you becoming too mature for Bluey?’”

The post continued: "I glanced at the mother as I perused winter attire for my own child and shared that our family also enjoys Bluey, emphasising that Bluey is inclusive of all ages!

The post continued: “I glanced at the mother as I perused winter attire for my own child and shared that our family also enjoys Bluey, emphasising that Bluey is inclusive of all ages!

“I firmly believe that Bluey is a fantastic programme for everyone, and parents should allow their children to determine when they’ve moved beyond a show or any other interest. It’s not just a children’s show; it’s a parenting show as well, and my stance on this won’t waver.”

This post, which has generated thousands of likes, received a flurry of responses, with the consensus being that kids are allowed to enjoy the show for as long as they like.

“You don’t become too mature FOR Bluey, you become too mature BECAUSE OF Bluey,” one person concluded, with another stating: “I wear Bluey shirts at 39 years old and I get compliments on them for people in their 20’s it’s a show for all ages,” added another.

‘Bluey’ is enjoyed by both children and adults ( ABC Kids )

While old festive episodes of Bluey are being revisited by families in the lead up to Christmas, it’s an instalment titled “The Sign”, which aired back in April, that looms large in viewers’ memories.

The episode won praise for its moving storyline about the eponymous dog as her parents sell the house she had grown up in, with many parents coming forward to express their love of the show despite the fact they’re not the target audience.

Children and adults alike were left in tears by the emotional episode, which became the highest-rated episode of the series since it aired.