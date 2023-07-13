Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bluey fans are “not prepared” for what’s to come in the heartwarming show’s third season, early viewers have warned.

New episodes from the third season of the popular children’s show have finally made their way to America, nearly a year after they premiered in the show’s native Australia.

The next 10 episodes from season 3B, as it’s often called, are a continuation from the first third of the series, which initially debuted in Australia in 2021 and in the US in 2022. The final third of the season is currently airing in Australia.

Although the animated show – which follows the adventures of a Blue Heeler puppy, Bluey, as she and her younger sister Bingo, learn life lessons from their mum and dad – is intended for children, its themes have made it a hit with adults and parents too.

Since the release of episodes 28 through 39 on Wednesday (12 July) on Disney Plus, several US viewers who were quick to watch have shared their “heartbreak” over episode 31.

“The middle section of #Bluey season 3 episodes have arrived on #DisneyPlus. You are not prepared for ‘Onesies’. Take care. It's a heartbreaker,” one person tweeted.

Referencing the same episode, which sees Bluey’s Aunt Brandy dealing with infertility, a second viewer wrote that “for my wife and I, having three miscarriages in six pregnancies that episode hit close to home”.

“The wife shed a few tears. I may have as well,” they added.

“Onesies” confirmed what many had inferred from season two – that Bluey is a rainbow child. This is a term that refers to babies born to a family that has previously lost one or more children due to miscarriages, stillbirths, etc.

“Bluey’s amazing. Read a whole thing about the fact Bluey is a ‘rainbow child’”, another fan noted, “and I fell even more in love with it.”

In season two’s episode, “The Show”, while Bluey and Bingo put on a show for their parents, Bingo stuffs a balloon under her shirt to pretend she’s pregnant. However, after the balloon suddenly pops, their mum immediately bigs to cry, with their dad quick to console her.

The topic was never mentioned again, yet fans immediately began to assume it hinted at a miscarriage. This theory was later confirmed by the show’s creator Joe Brumm in the book Hard to Bear, which quotes Brumm saying: “The show does indeed point at Chilli having a miscarriage. In fact, this is what the episode is about essentially, Chilli is passing down her method of coping to Bingo.”

Bluey is available to stream on Disney Plus now.