One of the year’s funniest comedy shows is officially returning for more episodes.

In February, BBC Three released Boarders, a coming-of-age series centred on five underprivileged Black students who earn scholarships at an elite private school after being caught in a media firestorm involving its white upper-class students.

The series, which was acclaimed upon release, introduced the world to a crop of rising stars – Josh Tedeku, Jodie Campbell, Myles Kamwendo, Sekou Diaby and Aruna Jalloh – whose performances charmed viewers, who fought the “urge” to binge every episode.

Boarders was the latest project from the Bafta-nominated Daniel Lawrence Taylor, who also appeared in the series. According to the BBC, series two will mark “a new era” for the fictional private school, and will see all original cast members return.

The show, which was Lawrence Taylor’s follow-up to ITV2 series Timewasters, was another foray into scripted entertainment for Studio Lambert, best known for entertainment shows Gogglebox and The Traitors. Their previous dramas include The Nest and Three Girls.

Lawrence Taylor said of the renewal: “The response to the first series has been incredibly inspiring, and I’m thrilled to announce the arrival of our second!

“What I’ve cherished most about creating this series is showcasing Black experiences on screen and seeing how it resonates with everyone. While race can sometimes divide us, the emotions of feeling different, isolated, or trying to fit in are truly universal.

“I’m especially excited to collaborate with the cast again; they are all budding superstars, and I’m overjoyed to see them bring my words to life once more! I can’t wait for you to see it!”

Viewers are equally as excited by the news, with many branding the announcement “excellent” and “much deserved” on X/Twitter.

Author Jason Okundaye said of the news: “I’ll be locked in, one of the best shows I’ve watched recently.”

‘Boarders’ is returning to the BBC ( BBC )

Madeleine Sinclair, Studio Lambert’s creative director and executive producer, added: “We’re so excited to be returning to the world of Boarders for the BBC. Series two will follow their journeys across a new term of challenges as they strive to succeed.

“Daniel’s fantastic scripts continue to offer an irresistible blend of comedy and drama and our gift of a cast are back to make us laugh, cry and thoroughly entertain.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, stated: “With brilliant scripts from Daniel and star-making performances from its young cast, Boarders has received a fantastic response since arriving on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three earlier this year. We’re delighted to enrol for another term.”

The first series of Boarders is available to stream in its entirety on BBC iPlayer.