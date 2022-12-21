Bob Dylan offered Coronation Street cameo after admitting to being fan of the soap

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bob Dylan has been offered a cameo on Coronation Street after the musician revealed he is a fan of the show.

In a recent interview, Minnesota-born Dylan said that he enjoys watching the long-running soap as it makes him “feel at home”.

Producer Iain MacLeod has since said that Dylan could sing karaoke at the Rovers Return pub with characters Ken Barlow and Rita Sullivan.

Macleod told The Daily Telegraph: “To hear that Bob Dylan is a Coronation Street viewer blows my mind.

“I would absolutely love the idea of him turning up in the Rovers Return one night.”

Dylan, the producer explained, could make an appearance at an open mic night at the pub.

“A mysterious singer could roll in out of the Manchester rain and do a turn,” he suggested.

Dylan’s first album was released in 1962, two years before the Mancunian soap began airing on television.

“Both he and Coronation Street established their reputations in the 1960s, both have championed working-class voices and causes, both tell stories with a particular sensibility and sense of humour,” MacLeod said.

Dylan listed Father Brown and “some early Twilight Zones” as his other favourite television shows.

“I’m no fan of packaged programmes or news shows,” he explained. “I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting, nothing dog a**.”

Bob Dylan (Getty Images for AFI)

In November, Dylan issued a rare public statement on his Facebook page, addressing the allegations that his new book was signed by a machine.

Copies ofThe Philosophy of Modern Song were priced at $599 (£420) each and were claimed to have been hand-signed. However, it was revealed that the inscriptions were created using an autopen – a machine used to store digital replicas of signatures.

Dylan explained that although he has “hand-signed each and every art print over the years”, he was unable to sign copies of his book due to a combination of the pandemic and a bad case of vertigo.

“So, during the pandemic, it was impossible to sign anything and the vertigo didn’t help. With contractual deadlines looming, the idea of using an auto-pen was suggested to me, along with the assurance that this kind of thing is done ‘all the time’ in the art and literary worlds,” he said.

However, Dylan called the decision to use the autopen an “error in judgement” and told fans he would “rectify it immediately”.

Additional reporting by Press Association.