Bob Odenkirk: Celebrities and fans show outpouring of support for Better Call Saul star after collapse

Actor is currently in hospital after incident on set

Ellie Harrison
Wednesday 28 July 2021 14:07
Bob Odenkirk has received huge support from fans and fellow celebrities, following reports that he collapsed on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul.

The actor was filming a scene when he “went down” and “was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance”, TMZ reported on Tuesday night (27 July).

It is currently unknown what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk will be in hospital.

Fans of the actor – including fellow actors – posted messages of support on Twitter.

“Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother,” tweeted his Better Call Saul co-star Micheal McKean.

Elijah Wood wrote: “Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok.”

See some more of the reactions below.

Better Call Saul is in the middle of filming its sixth and final season. The Breaking Bad spin-off is set in and mostly produced in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A representative for Odenkirk confirmed to The Independent that the actor is currently in hospital following his collapse.

