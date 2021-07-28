Bob Odenkirk in hospital after ‘collapsing’ on Better Call Saul set

Bob Odenkirk has collapsed on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul and is in hospital, reports claim.

The actor was filming a scene when he “went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance,” TMZ reported on Tuesday night (27 July).

A person close to Odenkirk, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, told The Associated Press that he remains in hospital, with his current condition unclear.

It is currently unknown what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk will be in hospital.

Better Call Saul is in the middle of filming its sixth and final season. The Breaking Bad spin-off is set in and mostly produced in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Odenkirk’s co-star Michael McKean tweeted his support for Odenkirk, writing: “Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother.”

The Independent has contacted Odenkirk’s representatives for comment.