Bob Odenkirk has discussed the heart attack he suffered on the set of Better Call Saul in July last year.

In Tuesday’s episode of ITV’s Lorraine (22 March), Odenkirk, 59, said: “I had a heart attack. I had some plaque break off and block the artery, and they [Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn] were right there.

“They came over, didn’t know what to do but screamed their heads off, and then the medic showed up and performed CPR. Thank God, very lucky, very lucky.”

Odenkirk previously said that the automated defibrillator used by the show’s medic failed to bring his pulse back until the third try.

After the incident, Odenkirk released a statement on social media, saying: “To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.

“I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

“AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

The actor returned to the set of the Netflix drama, about an ex con who becomes a small-time attorney, in September 2021.

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is out on 19 April.