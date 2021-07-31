Bob Odenkirk has confirmed he is going to be “okay” and thanked fans for their support after he collapsed on set and was admitted to hospital.

In two tweets, Odenkirk confirmed a “small heart attack” as the cause of his illness.

He also thanked the doctors for looking after him and confirmed he did not have surgery to fix the issue.

“Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much,” he tweeted.

He added: “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be OK thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

On Thursday 29 July, Odenkirk’s regular comedy partner David Cross said he was “doing great” and was “overwhelmed” with the outpouring of love from fans and fellow actors.

Earlier in the week, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston sent well wishes to their former Breaking Bad co-star.

On Instagram, Paul shared a picture of Odenkirk and wrote: “I love you my friend”.

Cranston shared a picture of him with Odenkirk and wrote: “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.

“Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”